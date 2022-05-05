Luka Doncic held back from going after Suns fan

Luka Doncic had to be restrained from going after a Suns fan on Wednesday night.

Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks went into halftime with a 2-point lead in Phoenix during Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series. The Suns started to pull ahead in the third quarter and ran away with things in the fourth. They won 129-109.

Doncic scored 35 for Dallas but didn’t get the support from his teammates he needed. He seemed to be frustrated while playing at the Footprint Center and got rattled by something a fan said as he headed into the locker room. Doncic had to be restrained.

Luka had to be held back after getting into with a Suns fan 👀 pic.twitter.com/8hS36zR7KC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2022

That’s not a good look for Doncic.

Doncic is notorious for complaining about fouls, to the point that he has a problem with getting technical fouls. He gets too agitated by bad calls and apparently also by fans on the road. Those are things he needs to improve if he wants his game to get even stronger.

The Suns now lead the series 2-0. Doncic is averaging 40 points per game through the first two games of the series.