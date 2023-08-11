Luka Doncic looks totally different now

Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic is looking particularly svelte this offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks guard has been gearing up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup after missing the NBA playoffs for the first time since his rookie season. While Doncic’s highlights in Slovenia’s recent string of exhibition matches have been mesmerizing, some fans couldn’t help but notice his slender frame.

Skinny Luka has arrived.

skinny Luka?! League in trouble https://t.co/e7KD49GFWd — gabe 🇲🇽 (@icaal100) August 10, 2023

Skinny luka is rock Lee dropping the training weights https://t.co/6ypJk8060u — matt (@thedomjabbar) August 8, 2023

The seemingly enhanced build has helped Doncic on the court as well. He posted 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists on Tuesday in a tune-up match against Montenegro. But those numbers are nothing new for Mavs fans. Beyond the stat sheet, skinny Luka seemingly has even better hops now that he’s appeared to shed a few pounds.

Luka Doncic warm up Dunk. Bounce… pic.twitter.com/kAX4kxIOnC — Greg's Court (@DoncicNo1) August 3, 2023

The Mavs star has struggled with weight issues in the past. He’s even previously admitted to entering training camp out of shape.

There was some buzz a few months back about Doncic changing up his offseason routine to maintain his conditioning. Then there was a snapshot of a slimmed-down Luka that went viral in June. But nothing compares to actually witnessing an in-shape Luka in action against professional competition.

If Doncic carries over his improved conditioning to the NBA season, the Mavs superstar could be in for an MVP-caliber season.