Luka Doncic looks totally different now

August 10, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Luka Doncic in his Mavericks uniform

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during game three between the Clippers and the Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic is looking particularly svelte this offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks guard has been gearing up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup after missing the NBA playoffs for the first time since his rookie season. While Doncic’s highlights in Slovenia’s recent string of exhibition matches have been mesmerizing, some fans couldn’t help but notice his slender frame.

Skinny Luka has arrived.

The seemingly enhanced build has helped Doncic on the court as well. He posted 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists on Tuesday in a tune-up match against Montenegro. But those numbers are nothing new for Mavs fans. Beyond the stat sheet, skinny Luka seemingly has even better hops now that he’s appeared to shed a few pounds.

The Mavs star has struggled with weight issues in the past. He’s even previously admitted to entering training camp out of shape.

There was some buzz a few months back about Doncic changing up his offseason routine to maintain his conditioning. Then there was a snapshot of a slimmed-down Luka that went viral in June. But nothing compares to actually witnessing an in-shape Luka in action against professional competition.

If Doncic carries over his improved conditioning to the NBA season, the Mavs superstar could be in for an MVP-caliber season.

Luka Doncic
