Luka Doncic looks really slim in new offseason photo

Luka Doncic’s prolonged NBA offseason is already paying dividends.

The Dallas Mavericks star posted a picture of himself with Montenegrin soccer player Nikola Jovicevic to his Instagram Story on Friday. In the photo, Doncic looked far trimmer than we are used to seeing him.

Check it out.

Slim Luka 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ANblZZfRIG — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) June 9, 2023

That slimmed-down picture doesn’t appear to be a fluke either. A few weeks ago, a video had already surfaced of Doncic doing some intense workouts (indicating that the four-time All-Star is taking his conditioning seriously this offseason).

The 24-year-old Doncic, who is officially listed at 230 pounds, has been criticized at times during his NBA career for being out of shape. Doncic himself even admitted before that he could be in better physical form.

Granted, it will take more than just better conditioning to right the ship in Dallas. You might recall that Doncic was also looking good last offseason … only for the Mavericks to have a nightmare season and miss the playoffs altogether. But this is certainly a nice starting point for Doncic in getting things back on track.