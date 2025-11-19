Luka Doncic snubbed Austin Reaves during postgame interview

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have both gotten off to career-best starts with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and their relationship off the court appears to be thriving as much as it is on it. Just don’t expect Doncic to admit that.

Doncic and Reaves have what has been described as a “bromance.” The two hit it off almost instantly after the Lakers acquired Doncic in a stunning blockbuster trade last season. The brotherly dynamic between the two was on full display after the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 140-126 on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

As Doncic was being interviewed on the court, Reaves came over and patted the five-time All-Star on the back. Reaves sarcastically told Doncic, “Good job, friend.” Doncic kept a straight face and looked at the camera and shook his head.

Doncic was then asked if the two are friends. He said Reaves wants to be friends with him but that he is “not allowing it.” Doncic also said there is “nothing” Reaves can do to earn his friendship.

Austin Reaves: “Good job, friend.”



Luka Doncic: “He wants to be friends but I’m not allowing it.”



Reporter: “What can he do to be your friend?”



Luka: “Nothing. There’s nothing he can do.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/gXYvVJX0PQ — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 19, 2025

Doncic and Reaves have bonded over their competitive spirit and love of trash talk, among other things. In a feature he wrote earlier this month, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said several Lakers sources told him that Doncic and Reaves have a “bromance” and are always giving one another a hard time.

The dynamics of the relationship have also become evident during interviews.

“He’s an idiot.” Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic’s sarcastic bromance continued on Sunday. “He acts like a kid … He needs to grow up at some point.” pic.twitter.com/iZyzSWKTKP — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 3, 2025

If jokingly snubbing Reaves is what works for Doncic, the Lakers are probably hoping it continues. Both Doncic and Reaves are off to outstanding starts to the season, with Doncic averaging 34.6 points per game and Reaves averaging 28.1. If they can both sustain that pace, they might wind up competing with one another for various NBA honors.