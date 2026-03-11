Luka Doncic fighting for his kids amid split with fiancée Anamaria Goltes

Luka Doncic is dealing with some major drama in his personal life.

The Los Angeles Lakers star Doncic has split from his fiancée Anamaria Goltes, with whom he shares two daughters. Doncic confirmed the news in a statement to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Tuesday.

“I love my daughters more than anything and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season,” Doncic said in the statement. “But that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement.

“Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can,” added Doncic.

McMenamin’s report states that Doncic flew back to Slovenia this past December for the birth of his second daughter with Goltes but that a disagreement between the couple then ensued after Doncic expressed a desire to bring their older daughter back with him to the U.S. (with Goltes ultimately calling the police on Doncic). Local police reportedly did not find “any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor,” and Doncic ended up leaving the hospital peacefully and returning to the U.S.

Doncic reportedly has not seen Goltes or his two daughters ever since then. The former NBA scoring champion is now said to be in a custody battle for his children. You can read McMenamin’s full report on the situation here.

TMZ Sports further reports that Goltes has filed a petition for child support of their two daughters. The petition reportedly states that Goltes moved back to Slovenia in May 2025. Goltes is only said to be seeking child support and attorney’s fees in the petition however and not custody.

The six-time All-Star Doncic, 27, announced his engagement to Goltes, also 27, in 2023. Goltes, a fashion and fitness model, had previously revealed that she first met Doncic when they were both 12 years old and that they first began dating back in 2016.

Doncic and Goltes welcomed their first daughter Gabriela in Dec. 2023. Their second daughter Olivia was born in Dec. 2025, and Doncic shared an Instagram post about Olivia’s birth at the time.