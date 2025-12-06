Luka Doncic announces exciting personal news

The Doncic clan is getting even bigger.

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic announced some exciting personal news in a post to his Instagram page on Saturday. Doncic shared that he has welcomed his second child with his fiancée Anamaria Goltes.

The couple’s newborn baby daughter is named Olivia. Take a look at Doncic’s post.

Doncic, 26, has been engaged to his longtime girlfriend Goltes, 27, since 2023. The former NBA scoring champion Doncic also shared some fantastic pictures at the time of his proposal to Goltes.

In Dec. 2023, Doncic and Goltes welcomed their first child, daughter Gabriela. Now their family has grown to four with the arrival of second daughter Olivia.

Doncic, who is averaging a monster 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this year, missed the Lakers’ last two games (a narrow win over the Toronto Raptors then a blowout defeat to the Boston Celtics) as he reportedly traveled back to his native Slovenia for Olivia’s birth. The five-time All-NBA selection could potentially be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and he is sure to be returning with a full heart.