Luka Doncic had strong reaction to his ejection

December 21, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Luka Doncic in his Mavericks uniform

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during game three between the Clippers and the Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic was ejected from the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, and the star point guard offered a strong opinion about the turn of events that led to him being tossed.

The ejection came late in the third quarter after Doncic picked up his second technical foul. He was upset about a no-call and appeared to referee Rodney Mott as he was walking up the court.

Doncic said he was “shocked” when the second technical foul was called. He admitted he deserved the first, but he felt the second was “a little bit too much.”

Jason Kidd seemed to agree with Doncic. The Mavericks coach was also ejected after he came out to give Mott a piece of his mind.

Doncic is one of the NBA’s biggest stars. Like many other outstanding point-scorers, he has a tendency to complain when things don’t go his way. He has developed a bit of a reputation for trying to show up officials, which may be why Mott was quick to give him the second tech.

The Mavs were trailing 85-71 at the time Doncic was ejected. They went on to lose 116-106.

