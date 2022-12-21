Luka Doncic had strong reaction to his ejection

Luka Doncic was ejected from the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, and the star point guard offered a strong opinion about the turn of events that led to him being tossed.

The ejection came late in the third quarter after Doncic picked up his second technical foul. He was upset about a no-call and appeared to referee Rodney Mott as he was walking up the court.

Luka Doncic Has Been Ejected pic.twitter.com/2FVlToh2wr — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) December 20, 2022

Doncic said he was “shocked” when the second technical foul was called. He admitted he deserved the first, but he felt the second was “a little bit too much.”

Luka Doncic was surprised after getting called for two technical fouls: "I probably deserved the one, but two, for sure, no. It was just a little bit too much. I deserved the first one, I'm not going to lie, but for sure, not the second. I was really shocked when I was ejected." pic.twitter.com/SI343gqi0l — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 20, 2022

Jason Kidd seemed to agree with Doncic. The Mavericks coach was also ejected after he came out to give Mott a piece of his mind.

Doncic is one of the NBA’s biggest stars. Like many other outstanding point-scorers, he has a tendency to complain when things don’t go his way. He has developed a bit of a reputation for trying to show up officials, which may be why Mott was quick to give him the second tech.

The Mavs were trailing 85-71 at the time Doncic was ejected. They went on to lose 116-106.