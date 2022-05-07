Did Luka Doncic gesture about referees after questionable fouls?

Did Luka Doncic hint that he was being targeted by some shady calls from referees on Friday night? That’s how it seems.

Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 103-94 in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series Friday. Doncic had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists in the game despite battling foul trouble.

The Mavericks star was called for five fouls, including two fouls he thought were questionable. In fact, Doncic seemed to hint he had an issue with the referees after the calls.

Doncic was seen raising his hands in the air and doing what looked like a money symbol after some of the fouls:

Luka Dončić is doing the money sign after every foul called on him, insinuating the refs are being paid. pic.twitter.com/J1ZnzTM7Zw — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 7, 2022

Here is Doncic doing the gesture after the fourth and fifth fouls he was called for:

Luka has done the money sign twice after bad foul calls tonight 😂😂 He’s gonna get extra fined#Mavs #MFFL pic.twitter.com/zOoJpIytzG — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) May 7, 2022

Is Doncic suggesting the refs were being paid or doing some sort of shady stuff like forcing foul calls? He always seems to be complaining about fouls, which is one of the downsides to his game.

His complaint also doesn’t seem to make a ton of sense. If the refs were working in the league’s interest, wouldn’t they want to extend the playoff series rather than make a sweep more likely by putting Dallas’ best player in foul trouble? Answer that question for us, Doncic.