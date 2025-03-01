Fans all said the same thing about report on Luka Doncic trade that fell apart

Fans were not buying a recent report about a failed Luka Doncic trade proposal.

Details have continued to trickle out about the Doncic trade that shook the NBA to its core earlier this month. On Friday, a report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick suggested that the Dallas Mavericks initially offered Luka for another team’s star player named Anthony.

Per the report, the Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves “informally discussed” a potential deal that would have swapped Doncic for 23-year-old Anthony Edwards. Mavs GM Nico Harrison was said to have “reached out” to Minnesota “weeks before” the trade for Anthony Davis came to fruition.

Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is introduced at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Harrison was immediately turned down by the T-Wolves’ front office, who were said to have been “stunned” by the proposal.

Several fans on X questioned the authenticity of the report, which refuted the previous notion that the Mavericks had exclusively negotiated with the Lakers. Many felt like there was no chance a Doncic-Edwards trade was discussed without it being leaked.

I don’t believe it ever happened because if it were true and if the Wolves actually declined that offer the news would’ve been all over social media and ESPN the next day because GM’s can’t keep their mouths closed especially with a superstar like Luka involved — Los Angeles V (@LosAngeles824) February 28, 2025

No chance. This would’ve been reported from start.



Mavs front office trying to save face. — #KNP Jay (@jayhastings79) February 28, 2025

BS… now they are trying to save face and act like the properly shopped Luka. — Shap33 (@Shap33) February 28, 2025

One of the biggest criticisms against Harrison and the Mavericks was how the team opted not to shop Doncic around before taking the Lakers’ meager trade package.

The new details on the Doncic trade talks came just days after a report was published about the Mavericks fearing a “catastrophe” looming in Luka’s future.

With all these new details about the Doncic deal coming to light weeks after the trade deadline, it’s hard to blame anyone for wondering if Dallas is simply trying to save face.