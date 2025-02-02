Everyone had the same reaction to Shams Charania’s Lakers-Mavericks trade report

Fans had the exact same reaction to the wild trade report from Shams Charania on Saturday night.

Charania dropped a post on X Saturday out of nowhere reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers had acquired Luka Doncic in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

Charania reported that Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris were headed to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, with Utah also involved.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

The report came out of nowhere. Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA, and a cornerstone player for the Mavericks, and few could believe that the Mavericks would trade him.

Everyone thought that Charania had been hacked.

This is a generational hack lmao — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) February 2, 2025

YOURE HACKED — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) February 2, 2025

IS THIS FAKE?!!?! — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) February 2, 2025

NO WAY THIS IS REAL — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) February 2, 2025

This is def hacked bro wtf — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) February 2, 2025

The report was so stunning, and came from out of nowhere, that Charania had to send a follow-up post confirming the trade was, in fact, real.

Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade: – Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris – Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st – Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd https://t.co/bltojdTaQj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

So Doncic is headed to the Lakers and Davis to the Mavericks, and you have to wonder what in the world led Dallas to trade away the young star.

Doncic has been out since Christmas with a calf strain.