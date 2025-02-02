 Skip to main content
Everyone had the same reaction to Shams Charania’s Lakers-Mavericks trade report

February 1, 2025
by Larry Brown
Anthony Davis smiles

Fans had the exact same reaction to the wild trade report from Shams Charania on Saturday night.

Charania dropped a post on X Saturday out of nowhere reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers had acquired Luka Doncic in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

Charania reported that Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris were headed to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, with Utah also involved.

The report came out of nowhere. Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA, and a cornerstone player for the Mavericks, and few could believe that the Mavericks would trade him.

Everyone thought that Charania had been hacked.

The report was so stunning, and came from out of nowhere, that Charania had to send a follow-up post confirming the trade was, in fact, real.

So Doncic is headed to the Lakers and Davis to the Mavericks, and you have to wonder what in the world led Dallas to trade away the young star.

Doncic has been out since Christmas with a calf strain.