Luka Doncic suggests Marcus Morris targeted him with flagrant foul

Luka Doncic isn’t giving Marcus Morris the benefit of the doubt anymore after their latest confrontation.

Morris was ejected from Sunday’s game for a Flagrant 2 foul against Doncic. It was the second incident of the series between the two, as Morris stepped on Doncic’s ankle during Game 5.

After Sunday’s game, Doncic made clear that he felt Sunday’s hard foul was intentional. He also suggested that he was no longer sure that the Game 5 incident wasn’t.

Luka Doncic on Marcus Morris Sr.'s flagrant foul: “It was a terrible play. What can I say? It’s two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn’t on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 30, 2020

Doncic had previously said he hoped Morris hadn’t intentionally stepped on his foot in Game 5. Sunday’s events seem to have helped make up his mind despite Morris’ response to that incident.

The Clippers won Sunday’s Game 6 to eliminate the Mavericks. They might have to answer a few more questions about their perceived dirtiness in the days to come.