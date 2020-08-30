Video: Marcus Morris ejected for hard foul on Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris was ejected early in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks for a hard foul on Luka Doncic.

Doncic and Morris got tangled up in the first quarter of Game 6 as Luka was driving to the basket, and Morris hit him with a huge tomahawk chop. The foul was hard enough to draw a Flagrant 2.

Hard foul from Marcus Morris on Luka, Luka goes after Morris. pic.twitter.com/UqWyXpHj5z — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 30, 2020

Doncic immediately got up like he was going to go after Morris, and several coaches left the Dallas bench area to break things up. Officials reviewed the play and ejected Morris.

Bad blood has been brewing between Doncic and Morris throughout the series. In Game 5 earlier this week, Morris appeared to intentionally step on Doncic’s ankle. Doncic was critical of Morris for the play, but Morris later said he would never try to injure an opponent. You can see a video of the play here.

The Mavericks were looking to avoid elimination with L.A. leading the series 3-2.