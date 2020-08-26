 Skip to main content
Marcus Morris denies trying to step on Luka Doncic’s ankle intentionally

August 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Marcus Morris had strong responses for those accusing him of trying to step on Luka Doncic’s ankle intentionally.

Morris received attention during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks for the incident. Morris stepped on Doncic’s ankle, which resulted in Doncic’s shoe coming off.

There were accusations that Morris did it intentionally.

Morris saw the accusations and responded via Twitter.

“Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for s— because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit it. Competing is why I play,” Morris said (word edited by LBS for profanity).

Doncic was asked about it and said he hoped it wasn’t intentional.

“I don’t want to talk to him. He’s just saying a lot of bad stuff to me… I just hope it wasn’t intentional. If that was intentional.. that’s really bad,” Doncic said.

Keep in mind that Doncic is dealing with an ankle injury. He also has had an issue already with a Clippers player this series.

