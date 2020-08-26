Marcus Morris denies trying to step on Luka Doncic’s ankle intentionally

Marcus Morris had strong responses for those accusing him of trying to step on Luka Doncic’s ankle intentionally.

Morris received attention during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks for the incident. Morris stepped on Doncic’s ankle, which resulted in Doncic’s shoe coming off.

There were accusations that Morris did it intentionally.

100% intentional breaks stride to float that foot. Thing is. Does anyone care enough? Or are we just chalking it up to a vet move in the playoffs? Happens at all levels. Marcus Morris is a Dante Jones type of goon. The clippers signed him for exactly this. pic.twitter.com/mV2CfqQEMf — JA (@LjsGoat) August 26, 2020

An NBA basketball court is 4,700 square feet, and Marcus Morris steps directly on Luka’s publicly injured left ankle… coincidence? You tell me. pic.twitter.com/U6Mfb2fD5e — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 26, 2020

Morris saw the accusations and responded via Twitter.

I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players. To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

“Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for s— because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit it. Competing is why I play,” Morris said (word edited by LBS for profanity).

Doncic was asked about it and said he hoped it wasn’t intentional.

“I don’t want to talk to him. He’s just saying a lot of bad stuff to me… I just hope it wasn’t intentional. If that was intentional.. that’s really bad,” Doncic said.

Keep in mind that Doncic is dealing with an ankle injury. He also has had an issue already with a Clippers player this series.