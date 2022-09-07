Luke Walton gets called out by former Lakers player

Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players.

During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.

“That would be an easy one,” said Young of a hypothetical fight against Walton. “That would be a first-round knockout.”

Walton coached Young on the Lakers during the 2016-17 campaign. It is not clear what Young’s problem is with Walton since he was a regular starter on the wing under Walton and averaged a hearty 13.2 points in 25.9 minutes per contest. Young even made a point of saying how much he preferred Walton to the previous Lakers coach.

Granted, Young, who makes his boxing debut against rapper Blueface over the weekend, is probably just saying anything he can for publicity. Young also recently dissed another one of his more infamous ex-Laker cohorts.