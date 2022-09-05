D’Angelo Russell fires back at Nick Young’s shade

Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell are doing the opposite of healing nature by bringing back their old beef.

The retired ex-NBA swingman Young lobbed the first shot this week when he mentioned Russell by name, saying that he would like to get in the ring with Russell.

On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Russell hit back at Young.

“My name keep[s] dude relevant, and I’m going to grave with ‘I ain’t do that s–t’ #CarryOn,” Russell tweeted (profanity edited by LBS).

Though Russell made no direct mentions, it was a pretty clear subtweet at his ex-Los Angeles Lakers teammate Young. While the incident happened back in 2016, Young is still not over Russell exposing his cheating scandal.

Russell clearly filmed the secret video in which Young admitted to cheating on his then-fiancée Iggy Azalea. But Russell appears to be saying here that he was not responsible for leaking the video. Russell probably felt that he finally had to respond since Young has kept bringing up the issue over the last several years.