Report: Magic rejecting Nikola Vucevic trade attempts

There has been talk recently about Nikola Vucevic possibly being a trade candidate, but it sounds like the Orlando Magic don’t agree with those reports.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported on Wednesday that the Magic are sending strong signals they have no interest in trading Vucevic.

The Magic are sending strong signals they have no interest in trading All-Star center Nikola Vucevic before the March 25 trade deadline, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 11, 2021

A report on Monday said several teams had interest in trying to acquire the Magic center. However, both reports have indicated the Magic might not be interested in a trade.

Vucevic is signed through 2023. Being under contract for a few seasons, combined with his talent, makes him attractive to contenders. But Orlando made the playoffs the last two seasons and may feel like they are close to getting over the hump with the talent they do have. If so, trading away Vucevic and rebuilding would be unappealing.

The 30-year-old big man is averaging a career-high 24.6 points to go along with 11.6 rebounds per game this season.