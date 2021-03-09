Nikola Vucevic is trade candidate for Magic?

Not even the great Vucci Mane may be untouchable for the Orlando Magic at this year’s trade deadline.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported Monday that Miami, San Antonio, Boston, and Charlotte have all expressed “significant interest” in trading for Magic center Nikola Vucevic. O’Connor does note though that executives around the league are skeptical that Orlando will ultimately pull the trigger on a Vucevic trade.

Vucevic has been a homegrown success story for the Magic. They acquired him back in 2012 and have since developed him into a nightly 25-10 threat who shoots over 40 percent from deep. Vucevic also made his second career All-Star team this year. He is the only Magic player since Dwight Howard in 2012 to be an All-Star.

The case to trade Vucevic is at least somewhat compelling though. He is 30 years old now, and the Magic have only made the playoffs twice in Vucevic’s nine-year Orlando career (both first-round exits). Vucevic is also signed through 2023, meaning that the Magic could fetch a premium for him.

At some point, Orlando will have to commit to a full rebuild. Trading away Vucevic (along with some other tenured players) could be the first step.