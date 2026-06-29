Malik Beasley accused of rigging 4 NBA games as part of gambling scheme

Malik Beasley has been accused of rigging four NBA games as part of a gambling scheme.

Beasley was indicted Monday on sports gambling charges by federal prosecutors, via Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. The former NBA guard is alleged to have manipulated his performance four times during the 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks , working in tandem with former NBA player Ed Davis. Beasley had accumulated millions of dollars in gambling debt and accepted a loan from Davis that he worked off as part of the gambling scheme.

Beasley allegedly tried to manipulate his prob betting totals on four occasions between January and March of 2024 while he was playing for the Bucks. The scheme went awry when Beasley failed to hit the under on his rebound total in a March 21 game against the Brooklyn Nets .

Previously, Beasley had been cleared in one federal gambling probe, but that clearance was apparently premature. His debts and financial problems have been well-documented, and appear to have been a clear motive for Beasley’s alleged behavior.

Beasley has not played in the NBA since 2024-25 with the Detroit Pistons , though he did play in Puerto Rico briefly last season. Any NBA return is certainly off the table now that he is facing federal charges.