Malik Beasley gets bad news in his unpaid loan lawsuit

Malik Beasley’s woes are continuing into 2026.

The former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Beasley has been ordered to pay $1 million in damages (plus interest) to his former agency Hazan Sports Management. Federal judge Jeannette A. Vargas found this week in a New York court that Beasley was liable in the lawsuit and issued a civil judgment against him, per David Purdum of ESPN.

It appears that neither Beasley nor his representation took any action in the lawsuit as Vargas wrote in her ruling that “no objections have been filed and no request for an extension of time to object has been made” despite ample warning to the defendant. You can read Purdum’s full report on the situation here.

Beasley, 29, was initially sued by Hazan Sports Management back in April of last year. The agency claimed that Beasley was having “money issues” and had failed to pay back a $650,000 marketing advance they had given him. After Hazan took on Beasley as a client in 2023, Beasley allegedly terminated their agreement in 2025 and was unable to repay the advance they had given him. The agency was initially seeking a sum of $2.25 million in damages and legal fees from Beasley for supposed breach of contract (full details here).

The former first-round pick Beasley has also seemingly had money troubles in other regards as well. He reportedly had his NBA wages garnished by his dentist for allegedly failing to pay them and was also subsequently evicted from his high-rise apartment in Detroit, Mich. over a supposed failure to pay as well.

On top of it all, Beasley remains under investigation by the NBA for alleged gambling (though he is no longer considered a target of a federal probe into the matter). While Beasley continues to await a final verdict from the NBA, he has since gone on to sign with a new team overseas.