Malik Beasley calls out hurtful comments from Lakers fans on family post

Malik Beasley is speaking out this week after receiving some hurtful comments on social media.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard struggled in a blowout loss on Sunday to the Chicago Bulls. While Beasley finished with 18 points on six three-pointers, many of those treys came in garbage time. Beasley also had a rough outing defensively and ended up as a -11 in 28 minutes.

After the game, Beasley wished his 4-year-old son a happy birthday in a post to Instagram. But unfortunately, some Lakers fans left hurtful comments on the post about Beasley’s performance on the court.

That led to Beasley calling out the negativity and asking for respect.

“It’s my sons bday and I’m trying to enjoy that,” Beasley wrote in a comment that he pinned to his post. “obviously I want to be making shots my self. I’m harder on myself then [sic] anybody.. laker nation it’s only a matter of time. I put in toooo much work not too [sic]. I promise when the time to turn up comes, it will come.

“Let’s focus on getting to playoffs,” Beasley continued. “Positively is the only way to move forward from here. Love y’all and just show some respect to me and my family .. including @montanayao”

Malik Beasley's pinned comment on his son's birthday post (IG) pic.twitter.com/lBqoprVnsu — 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) March 27, 2023

Montana Yao is Beasley’s ex-wife. Their relationship has been the subject of plenty of headlines.

Beasley, a seven-year NBA veteran, was acquired by the Lakers at the trade deadline last month. He is averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on just 38.1 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep as a Laker.

Unfortunately, that kind of toxicity is par for the course when it comes to certain subsections of the Lakers fanbase. One former Lakers player even received death threats from fans after missing a big shot in the playoffs.