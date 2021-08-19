Malik Beasley shares Instagram video after being released from jail early

Malik Beasley was released from jail this week after serving 78 days of a 120-day sentence, and the Minnesota Timberwolves star was not shy with expressing his excitement.

Beasley was released from the Wright County Jail in Buffalo, Minn., on Tuesday due to good behavior. The sentence stemmed from him pleading guilty to charges of threats of violence back in December. Beasley must now complete three years of probation in order to have his charge reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor, according to Jeff Day of The Star Tribune.

After he was released, Beasley celebrated on Instagram live and shouted “I’m free!”

Beasley was arrested in September last year for alleged marijuana possession and receiving and concealing stolen weapons. He originally faced felony charges related to controlled narcotics and stolen property, but the charges were reduced in a plea deal.

Beasley, 24, averaged 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists while playing 32.8 minutes per game last season. He is no stranger to off-court drama.