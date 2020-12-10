Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao files for divorce

Malik Beasley has found himself in the middle of a major scandal after photos surfaced showing him holding hands with Larsa Pippen, and the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s wife has now filed for divorce.

TMZ reports that Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, filed for divorce this week. Yao filed the paperwork in Minnesota. She has been married to Beasley since March.

Yao released a lengthy statement on Instagram Wednesday addressing the drama involving her husband. She thanked her fans for their support and said the past week has been “pretty rough.” Yao also mentioned that there has been “no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology.”

Beasley and Yao have one child together. After TMZ published photos that showed Beasley and Larsa Pippen — Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife — holding hands, more allegations surfaced that Beasley was involved with a third woman. You can see the leaked email that led to those new allegations here.

Beasley, 24, was traded to the Timberwolves from the Denver Nuggets back in February. He started 14 games for Minnesota and averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.