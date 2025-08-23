Larry Brown Sports

Malik Beasley linked to playoff team after being cleared by investigation

Malik Beasley in a Pistons jersey
Mar 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Malik Beasley appears to be in the clear when it comes to a gambling investigation, and is already drawing interest from at least one NBA playoff team.

The New York Knicks have checked in on Beasley, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. The Knicks are viewed as a possible landing spot for the veteran shooter, though they could only offer him the veteran minimum.

Beasley’s attorneys revealed Friday that their client is not viewed as a target of a federal gambling investigation. As long as NBA teams are convinced of that, he figures to attract serious interest, even at this late stage of the offseason. The biggest problem he might face is the reality that most contenders have very little cap space left to offer him.

Whichever team Beasley lands with will be getting a very motivated player, as well as a career 39.1% three-point shooter.

Beasley played in all 82 games for the Detroit Pistons last season and averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Previous reports indicated that Beasley and the Pistons were close to agreement on a new 3-year, $42 million contract but broke off talks because of the gambling probe. At this stage of the offseason, he may have to accept far less than what he was slated to get.

