Malik Beasley sends message to his critics amid gambling probe

Free agent guard Malik Beasley offered some of his first comments about his NBA future since word broke that he is facing a federal gambling probe.

In a Snapchat video, Beasley admitted he has been left feeling like some people are turning their backs on him due to the gambling investigation. He added that the situation has left him with a huge chip on his shoulder.

“People were saying some crazy things in the media. If you go on Instagram, you’ll see the craziest s–t. People judging you,” Beasley said. “Have I made mistakes in my life? Yes. Am I proud of those mistakes? No. I’m human. But I know what I know.

“I got a chip on my shoulder. I’m ready to destroy anybody in front of me. I’m ready to prove again that I belong in this league.”

Malik Beasley on Snapchat



It remains to be seen when Beasley will get the opportunity to prove himself. He remains a free agent, as teams are unwilling to take a risk on him while the probe into his possible gambling on NBA games remains ongoing. Reports have indicated he is in a perilous financial state as well.

Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game for the Detroit Pistons last season while shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range. He is unlikely to be signed until there is some sort of resolution in his gambling probe, but he seems confident his name will ultimately be cleared.