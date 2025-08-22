Investigators make decision on Malik Beasley gambling probe

Former Detroit Pistons star Malik Beasley is no longer the target of a gambling investigation.

Beasley’s attorneys, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Friday that they have had extensive meetings and conversations with federal investigators from the Eastern District of New York and been informed that Beasley is not viewed as a target.

“Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation,” Haney said. “An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence.”

The investigation stems from allegations related to gambling on NBA games and prop bets placed during the 2023-24 season. ESPN’s David Purdum reports that at least one prominent U.S. sportsbook detected unusual betting activity on a Jan. 31, 2024 game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks. Beasley was with the Bucks at the time, and the odds on him to record fewer than 2.5 rebounds in the game shifted significantly before tip-off. Beasley finished with six rebounds.

Beasley recently expressed frustration over people “saying some crazy things in the media” and said he is more motivated than ever to “destroy” the competition.

Beasley played in all 82 games for the Pistons last season and averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Charania had previously reported that Beasley and the Pistons were close to agreement on a new 3-year, $42 million contract but broke off talks because of the gambling probe.

Beasley is not the only active NBA player who was being investigated for allegations related to gambling. Federal investigators have also been looking into whether Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier manipulated his performance in a game during the 2022-23 season as part of a sports betting scheme.

The investigation surrounding Rozier is linked to the activity that resulted in former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter receiving a lifetime ban from the NBA.

Though it appears he has been cleared in the gambling investigation, Beasley has reportedly had other issues in his personal life recently. The 28-year-old was reportedly evicted from his apartment earlier this month for failing to pay rent. He is also currently facing a lawsuit from his former agency over an alleged unpaid loan and even reportedly had his wages garnished by his dentist for failure to pay.

Beasley is a career 39.1% three-point shooter. If teams are confident that the gambling investigation is not going to be an issue, he should generate plenty of interest now as a free agent.