Malik Beasley signs with new team

Malik Beasley is joining a new team.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves standout is signing a 1-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons.

The 27-year-old Beasley will give the Pistons another scoring option. Beasley averaged 11.3 points per game in 79 contests (77 starts) with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. His best stastical seasons came 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 with the Timberwolves. He averaged 15.1 points per game during his Timberwolves career, which stretched parts of three seasons

Last season, Beasley shot 41.3 percent on his three-point attempts, so he should improve Detroit’s outside shooting. That seems to be an area of emphasis for the Pistons, who also added Tim Hardaway Jr. and Tobias Harris this offseason.

The Pistons had the worst record in the NBA last season at 14-68. They seem intent on improving for next season.