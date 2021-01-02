Malik Monk frustrated about not playing for Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have been a nice story to start the season, but one player who is not having much fun is Malik Monk.

Monk, the fourth-year Hornets guard, said this week that he was frustrated about being out of the rotation so far this year.

“Super, super, super freaking frustrating, the waiting,” said Monk, per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer. “The month of February, I finally became an NBA player, finally got the minutes I thought I deserved a couple of years ago. I was proving myself. And that’s all I really could ask for at that point.

“It’s super frustrating, when I know I can help a lot,” Monk added.

The 22-year-old Monk is referring to the strong production and consistent minutes he had been getting prior to the NBA shutdown in March. His 10.3 points in 21.3 minutes per game on the season were both career-highs. But the Hornets did not qualify for an invite to the Orlando bubble, meaning that Monk has not played since.

Charlotte drafted LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick this offseason, and with the solid play of Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier, it was obvious that minutes might be hard to come by for Monk. The former lottery pick also missed time in training camp due to a bout with COVID-19, putting him at an even greater disadvantage.

Monk seems to have a good relationship with Ball, who effectively got his minutes. But he definitely does not sound like a happy camper otherwise.