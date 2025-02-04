Troubling details emerge from Marcus Jordan’s arrest

Marcus Jordan was arrested on Monday and booked on multiple charges, and some troubling details from the incident have now come to light.

Police documents from the Orange County Jail in Florida show that Jordan was arrested on Monday and charged with driving while under the influence, cocaine possession and resisting arrest. Officers who were at the scene say the arrest came after Jordan got his car stuck on some train tracks.

According to police records that were obtained by TMZ, officers observed headlights on a set of train tracks in Maitland, Fla., shortly after 1 a.m. Monday morning. When they approached the vehicle, they determined that Jordan had gotten his Lamborghini SUV stuck on the tracks and had been trying to get out of the jam.

Police had reason to believe Jordan had just fled from a nearby traffic stop. Officers detected a strong scent of alcohol on Jordan when they began questioning him. The 34-year-old’s speech was allegedly slurred as he claimed he had taken a wrong turn and needed help freeing his car.

The report also states that Jordan was initially uncooperative when ordered to stop out of his car. After he exited, he allegedly admitted to having been at a strip club and drinking alcohol, though he insisted he was under the legal limit.

Jordan failed several field sobriety tests. Police also found cocaine in his pocket during their search.

Officers say Jordan again became combative when he was being placed under arrest and into a cruiser. He also refused to submit to a breathalyzer and was “singing the entire way” to the station.

In addition to being Michael’s son, Marcus is known for dating Larsa Pippen, who is the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Marcus and Larsa dated for more than a year before splitting in February 2024. There were rumblings that Michael’s disapproval of the relationship, which he expressed publicly, was a factor in why Marcus and Larsa called things off. There is a significant age gap between Marcus and Larsa, who is 50.

Marcus is one of three children that Michael has with his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy. The six-time NBA champion also has twin daughters with his current wife, Yvette Prieto.

Marcus played basketball in college at UCF from 2009-2012. The former guard was named Second-team Conference USA as a sophomore in 20112.

This is not the first time that Marcus has been arrested.