Marcus, Markieff Morris join teammates in Orlando bubble

Marcus and Markieff Morris did not travel to the NBA’s bubble campus in Orlando earlier this month when most other players did, but the twin brothers are joining their teams in time for the resumption of the season.

Marcus was at practice with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, and he told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that Markieff is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers soon.

Clippers forward Marcus Morris is at practice today. He tells @TheUndefeated @espn that his brother, Markieff, will be joining the Lakers soon. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 21, 2020

The Orange County Register reported last week that Markieff had an excused absence with the Lakers, and it was not known if Marcus had a similar arrangement with the Clippers.

Marcus was acquired by the Clippers ahead of the trade deadline back in February. He only appeared in 12 games with his new team before play was postponed, but he is averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. He has a chance to play a big role for the Clippers in the playoffs.

Markieff signed with the Lakers in February after being bought out by the Detroit Pistons. He averaged just 4.8 points in eight games with the Lakers, but he should be an important bench presence and give head coach Frank Vogel a chance to experiment with some small lineups.