Marcus Smart fined $35,000 by the NBA

Marcus Smart playing for the Lakers
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart was hit with a $35,000 fine by the NBA for his actions toward referees during Thursday’s game.

Smart was fined for making an “obscene gesture” at halftime of Thursday’s game against the Utah Jazz, the league said in a statement. Dave McMenamin of ESPN clarified that Smart flipped off the referees at halftime.

Nobody caught Smart in the act live, either on video or in a photo. The officials clearly noticed it, however, and that was all it took for the veteran guard to be hit with the fine.

It was not entirely clear what Smart was so upset about, though LeBron James and Luka Doncic were both whistled for shooting fouls in the final minute of the half. James’ foul actually led to a four-point play, and the Jazz went to the locker room up 78-73.

Smart is no stranger to confrontation and altercations. Still, this is not the most demonstrative thing we have seen a Lakers player do to an official during a game.

