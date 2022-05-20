 Skip to main content
Marcus Smart wears ridiculous outfit to Game 2

May 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Marcus Smart dribbles the ball

Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart was medically cleared to play in Thursday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and he made sure everyone knew he was in the building.

Smart showed up to Thursday’s game in Miami wearing a matching neon green shorts and shirt outfit.

Smart’s green shoelaces and hair enhanced the color-coordination of his outfit. But the entire thing was a little much. He looked like he was headed for an audition to replace Jim Carey as the Riddler in the next “Batman” movie.

Smart was cleared to play in Game 2 for Boston after missing Game 1 due to his foot sprain. He showed up to Game 1 with another pajama-looking outfit that mirrowed what DJ Khaled previously wore to a Heat game.

Maybe Smart thinks winning Defensive Player of the Year means he can now take even bolder fashion choices.

