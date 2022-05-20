Marcus Smart wears ridiculous outfit to Game 2

Marcus Smart was medically cleared to play in Thursday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and he made sure everyone knew he was in the building.

Smart showed up to Thursday’s game in Miami wearing a matching neon green shorts and shirt outfit.

Marcus Smart checking in 🔒🙌 pic.twitter.com/uhOqWLXlsd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2022

Smart’s green shoelaces and hair enhanced the color-coordination of his outfit. But the entire thing was a little much. He looked like he was headed for an audition to replace Jim Carey as the Riddler in the next “Batman” movie.

Smart was cleared to play in Game 2 for Boston after missing Game 1 due to his foot sprain. He showed up to Game 1 with another pajama-looking outfit that mirrowed what DJ Khaled previously wore to a Heat game.

Don’t let the heat victory last night distract you from the fact that Marcus smart wore the same fit DJ Khaled wore v Philly in game 5 pic.twitter.com/2CRp6v7f48 — Mr. T (5xNatl_Champs) (@Mr_TsCulture) May 18, 2022

Maybe Smart thinks winning Defensive Player of the Year means he can now take even bolder fashion choices.