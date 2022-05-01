Marcus Smart suffers nasty-looking shoulder injury against Bucks

Marcus Smart suffered a shoulder injury during Game 1 of the Boston Celtics’ series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, but fortunately it was not as serious as it appeared.

Smith left the floor in a hurry late in the first half and was walking as though he had dislocated his shoulder. He looked to be in significant pain and had his right arm dangling at his side.

Marcus Smart Left the game after this play pic.twitter.com/ha0pJWHxXh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 1, 2022

Smart immediately went back to the locker room. The good news was the Celtics announced minutes later that he suffered a shoulder stinger and right quad contusion. Neither injury was enough to keep the Defensive Player of the Year out of the Game. Smart started the second half for the Celtics.