Mark Cuban finds artist’s Luka Doncic mural ‘disrespectful’

Mark Cuban is not a fan of mural that recently went up in Dallas.

A local artist painted a mural on the side of a neighborhood bar and grill in Deep Ellum. The mural depicts Mavs star Luka Doncic holding up a sign that says “PLEASE SEND HELP.” The mural includes a few numbers that signify some of the big stat lines recently achieved by Doncic.

Cuban found the mural’s message to be “disrespectful.”

After the artist contacted Cuban via email about the mural, the Mavericks owner said the painting was “disrespectful. But it’s your choice to do what you want. If that’s the way you want to be a fan. Go for it,” Cuban wrote, via Mavs Moneyball.

Cuban isn’t telling the artist what to do, but he did let it be known what he thinks of it.

The Mavs are 24-21 this season, which is Doncic’s fifth in the NBA. The team made the conference finals last season and have improved in each season that Doncic has been in the league.

The fan putting up the mural in January when the team has a winning record does not show a lot of faith. In other words, it’s a premature message to send, which didn’t sit well with Cuban.