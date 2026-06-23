Mark Cuban reacts to Dusty May’s move to the Mavericks

Mark Cuban sees great things ahead for the Dallas Mavericks under Dusty May.

The Mavericks pulled off a surprise on Monday when it was reported that they were hiring May as the franchise’s next head coach. Cuban, who was formerly the majority owner of the Mavs, seems happy with the direction the team has taken in finding Jason Kidd’s replacement on the sidelines.

“He is an Indiana grad. I met him way back when he worked as a student manager and video coach. I’m sure he will do a great job,” the 67-year-old Cuban said, via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

Cuban’s love for the Mavericks is never to be questioned, and the same can perhaps be said of his relationship with Indiana. He played a significant off-field role in helping Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers win the national title by donating a large sum to the university.

Although better known for his success with the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Michigan Wolverines, May has ties to the Hoosiers. Just like Cuban, May graduated from Indiana and was a student manager for the Hoosiers’ basketball program under the legendary Bob Knight.

May is a proven winner at the college level, and it is now time for him to show he can find success in the pros. That will be easier said than done, but with Cooper Flagg as the franchise’s cornerstone and NBA champion executive Masai Ujiri running the show behind the scenes, May could have his breakthrough in Dallas sooner rather than later.