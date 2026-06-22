The Mavericks make a surprise head coaching hire

The Dallas Mavericks appear to have found a new man to run the show from the sidelines.

Shams Charania of ESPN dropped the big news on the new direction the Mavs are taking, as they are reportedly on the verge of signing Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May to be Jason Kidd’s successor.

In what Charania called a “major college-to-pro jump,” May’s transition to the world’s most prestigious basketball league will be a significant new challenge for the former Conference USA Coach of the Year.

This also sees the continued rise of May. Just three years ago, he was coaching the Florida Atlantic Owls before accepting the head coaching job at Michigan, replacing Juwan Howard.

In just his second season with the Wolverines, he led the program all the way to the top, as Michigan became the last team standing in the 2026 edition of the NCAA Tournament, beating the UConn Huskies in the national championship.

The NBA is a much different animal than college basketball, but May brings plenty of intrigue for the Mavericks, who have a superstar in the making in Cooper Flagg . May has proven himself in every stop as a head coach, and it’s now time for him to see if his golden touch will carry into Dallas.

Dallas made the NBA Finals in 2024 but hasn’t been competitive since, especially after trading Luka Doncic.

Now, the Mavericks are entering a fresh chapter with a new man to call the shots.