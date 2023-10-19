Mark Davis goes viral for dancing after winning WNBA championship

Mark Davis went viral on Wednesday night, but not for a reason you might expect.

Davis’ Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday to win the championship for the second straight year.

Davis, who became the owner of the team in 2021, celebrated by dancing in the middle of a circle full of Aces players.

Look at those moves! He hasn’t been that happy since he found out P.F. Chang’s delivered to Allegiant Stadium.

It’s been a tough fall for Davis. He’s been shown frustrated in his box while watching his Las Vegas Raiders play. He’s been seen getting into it with fans. But at least he has his Aces to comfort him at the end of the day.

Congratulations to Davis and the Aces on another championship.