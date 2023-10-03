Mark Davis responds to Raiders fans telling him to fire Josh McDaniels in viral video

A video of Mark Davis responding to Las Vegas Raiders fans went viral online Tuesday.

The video shows some fans standing below the luxury box where Davis was sitting to watch his Raiders compete against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday.

The fans can be heard barking at Davis about head coach Josh McDaniels, telling the Raiders owner to “fire his a–.”

Davis responds by telling the fans to “smarten up.” Davis also points at his head and tells them to “use your head.”

Davis has been the target of frustration for Raiders fans lately. The team is 7-14 under McDaniels. They let Derek Carr go over the offseason. Davis moved the team to Las Vegas. And then Khalil Mack had six sacks against his former team on Sunday.

The Raiders have only had two winning seasons since 2002 and have not won a playoff game since that year. Maybe Davis is the one who needs to smarten up.