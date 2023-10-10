Mark Davis shown on TV furiously dropping curse word in Raiders’ box

Mark Davis was shown by ESPN looking absolutely furious during the second quarter of his Las Vegas Raiders’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Raiders had just scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. They kept up the momentum from the TD by intercepting Jordan Love’s first pass from scrimmage after the touchdown.

The Raiders had excellent field position after the interception and began with 1st-and-goal at the 7. Unfortunately, their offense went nowhere, and they had to settle for a 26-yard Daniel Carlson field goal to go up 10-3.

After that, ESPN flashed to Davis in his luxury box. The Raiders owner could be seen looking extremely frustrated. He was shown shaking his head and even said “what an a–hole.”

It’s unclear what exactly Davis was talking about when he said the a-hole line, but the owner would have been completely justified to be frustrated with his offense for not cashing in more on the turnover. The team had a chance to really put away the Packers and failed to. Then before halftime, the Raiders had a 53-yard field goal attempt get tipped.

The Raiders left a lot of points out there. It’s no surprise Davis continues to be frustrated at games.