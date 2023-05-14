Report: Mark Jackson interviews for 1 big NBA head coach job

Mark Jackson will once again be involved in the head coach hiring cycle this year, and the longtime ESPN analyst is reportedly receiving consideration from one of the top teams in the NBA.

Jackson interviewed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jackson, 58, has not coached since his final season with the Golden State Warriors in 2013-14. He was effective in his three years in Golden State, turning them from a cellar-dwellar into a playoff team. Jackson was fired amid some unflattering reports in 2014.

Jackson has been a constant on ESPN’s NBA coverage for the last several years. His name still seems to come up in coaching rumors every year, however. He was even said to be a finalist for the Sacramento Kings job a year ago.

Some people in the know believe there are good reasons Jackson has not been able to land another head coach job.

The Golden State job was the only coaching job Jackson had in the NBA. He finished with a regular-season record of 121-109 and led the team to the playoffs twice, where he went 9-10.

The Bucks are looking for a new head coach after they fired Mike Budenholzer following their early postseason exit.