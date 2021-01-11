 Skip to main content
Markieff Morris ejected for scuffle with DeMarcus Cousins

January 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Two of the NBA’s more combustible players came face-to-face in Sunday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, and the results were quite predictable.

Lakers forward Markieff Morris went after Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins after Cousins knocked him to the ground during a play in Sunday night’s game. Morris was infuriated and went after Cousins, and had to be restrained all the way down the court.

Morris was ultimately given a flagrant 1 and a technical and was ejected from the game. Cousins received a technical as well, but was not ejected.

Morris entered the game with 83 career technical fouls. Cousins had 126. It’s not exactly a shock that these two clashed. Maybe the only surprising thing is that Cousins wasn’t really the key instigator here.

