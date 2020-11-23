Markieff Morris announces he has re-signed with Lakers

Markieff Morris will not be joining his brother with the Los Angeles Clippers next season. Instead, he is remaining with their rival.

Morris sent a tweet on Monday announcing he will remain with the Lakers.

“Run it back! #Lakeshow,” he wrote.

A report over the weekend claimed Morris wanted to play with his twin brother Marcus on the Clippers. It sounds like the Clippers made a run at Markieff, but ultimately he decided to remain with the NBA champs.

The Morris twins, who are 31, played together at Kansas and then for three seasons with the Phoenix Suns.

Markieff averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 14 games with the Lakers during the regular season. He appeared in 21 playoff games and averaged 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Photo: MWinog2777/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa-3.0