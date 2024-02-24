Massive brawl breaks out during Heat-Pelicans game

Things got chippy during the Saturday night showdown between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans.

A scuffle involving several Heat and Pelicans players broke out early in the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.

With Miami leading 84-80, Heat forward Kevin Love delivered a physical foul on Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Pelicans forward Naji Marshall pushed Love away, which prompted Heat star Jimmy Butler to retaliate with a shove of his own against Marshall. Butler and Marshall started jawing and had to be separated.

Just when the altercation started to die down, Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Heat backup center Thomas Bryant began exchanging blows near the scorer’s table.

One fan was able to capture the flare-up between Bryant and Alvarado from a different angle. The fan’s clip also caught another fan in a CJ McCollum jersey throwing his drink at the feuding players.

Thomas Bryant and Jose Alvarado throwing hands 👀 (🎥 @blockcity_99 ) pic.twitter.com/oqvV971O1c — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 24, 2024

Butler, Marshall, Bryant, and Alvarado were all ejected from the contest. A couple of fans were also tossed for their unruly behavior during the incident.

The Heat were able to hold on without Butler in the lineup to win 106-95 over the Pelicans. Butler finished with 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in the contest.