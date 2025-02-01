Matt Barnes’ fiancee acccuses him of cheating with 8 different women

Matt Barnes is part of some negative headlines after being accused of cheating on his fiancee.

Barnes’ fiancee Anansa Sims posted on Instagram to call out Barnes for allegedly cheating on her.

“Why Matt?? 8 different women In (sic) January,” Sims wrote as her caption.

Sims then went on to list the Instagram handles of eight different women she believes Barnes has been involved with in January alone.

“Y’all can have him,” she wrote as her caption, sharing an emoji of a broken heart.

we MUST bring shame and embarrassment back into the homes! pic.twitter.com/emdnakjkyf — deej. (@dkeith__) January 31, 2025

Both Barnes and Sims were trying to make their relationship work as second marriages.

Barnes was married to Gloria Govan, but the two separated in 2014. He and Govan had twin boys together. Barnes also has two children with Sims.

Barnes, 44, played 14 seasons in the NBA from 2003-2017. He won the NBA championship with the Warriors in 2017. Since retiring, Barnes has done some media work. During his playing career, he was known for some hot-head behavior that led to him being disciplined frequently. Barnes was also known for his feud with Derek Fisher, who was dating Govan.