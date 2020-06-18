Spurs assistant Will Hardy to interview for Knicks head coaching job

The New York Knicks have begun the process of searching for a new head coach, and another one of Gregg Popovich’s longtime assistants is on the list of candidates.

The San Antonio Spurs have given assistant coach Will Hardy permission to interview with the Knicks for their head coaching job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hardy is only 32, but he has served as an assistant on Popovich’s staff for the past four seasons. He has been with the Spurs for a decade in various roles, having first worked in the team’s basketball operations department.

Hardy is the second Spurs assistant to be linked to the Knicks job, as Becky Hammon could also interview for the position.

The Knicks have some big names on their short list of candidates, so Hardy and Hammon are long shots to land the head coaching gig. Still, their involvement in the process is a reminder of how much respect Popovich’s staff has around the NBA.