Report: Mavericks eyeing reunions with 2 former guards

The Dallas Mavericks could be turning to some Ghosts of Christmas Past.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that the Mavs have considered bringing back one of their two former guards this offseason — Dennis Smith Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie. Both players are still available as unrestricted free agents.

Smith, 26, was Dallas’ No. 9 overall pick in 2017 and made an All-Rookie team with them during his first season. Though he never was able to turn his physical gifts (namely, his leaping ability) into starter-caliber play, Smith has since found his role as a second-unit guy, posting 6.6 points and 3.6 assists per game with plus defense in limited run last season for the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Dinwiddie is the better pure scorer of the two and played on Dallas from 2022-23 (including for their Western Conference Finals run in 2022). Dinwiddie was traded to Brooklyn as part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster a year-and-a-half ago and averaged 10.5 points and 4.7 assists per game combined last year for the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Backup guard was one of the weaker areas of the Mavs roster as they went on their NBA Finals run this past season. While Jaden Hardy just re-signed and Dante Exum is still under contract for another year, those guys are more of low-ceiling bit players. Smith and Dinwiddie might just be minimum-salary fodder themselves these days, but each could be a useful get for a Dallas team that may still be adding elsewhere in free agency too.