 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 29, 2023

Mavericks guard goes viral for his Kawhi Leonard-like laugh

September 29, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read

Jaden Hardy laughing

It appears there is another fun guy elsewhere in the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy had a viral moment during Friday’s Media Day. Hardy was fielding questions from reporters when he suddenly burst out into a surprise attack of laughter. Check out the hilarious video.

While not quite Elmer Fudd sitting on a juicer, Hardy’s laugh still caught many by surprise. Naturally, many drew a comparison to Kawhi Leonard’s infamous laugh during Media Day for the Toronto Raptors some five years ago. Social media even created a priceless side-by-side of the two laughs.

Of course, Hardy is much more than a man with a strange chortle. As a rookie for Dallas last season, he had his moments with 8.8 points in just 14.8 minutes a game (including shooting 40.4 percent from deep). Hardy had an unusual path to get to the pros, and apparently he has an unusual laugh to go along with it too.

Article Tags

Jaden HardyKawhi Leonard
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus