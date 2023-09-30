Mavericks guard goes viral for his Kawhi Leonard-like laugh

It appears there is another fun guy elsewhere in the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy had a viral moment during Friday’s Media Day. Hardy was fielding questions from reporters when he suddenly burst out into a surprise attack of laughter. Check out the hilarious video.

Jaden Hardy’s laugh is something else man pic.twitter.com/YPAQDcAJBF — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) September 29, 2023

While not quite Elmer Fudd sitting on a juicer, Hardy’s laugh still caught many by surprise. Naturally, many drew a comparison to Kawhi Leonard’s infamous laugh during Media Day for the Toronto Raptors some five years ago. Social media even created a priceless side-by-side of the two laughs.

Of course, Hardy is much more than a man with a strange chortle. As a rookie for Dallas last season, he had his moments with 8.8 points in just 14.8 minutes a game (including shooting 40.4 percent from deep). Hardy had an unusual path to get to the pros, and apparently he has an unusual laugh to go along with it too.