Lakers get massive injury update on LeBron James

LeBron James is finally expected to be back on the court.

James has missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last six games after injuring his groin during a March 8 matchup against the Boston Celtics. The initial diagnosis was that LeBron would be missing multiple weeks due to the issue.

The Lakers star has reportedly worked his way back to health in a hurry. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, James is slated to play Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, exactly two weeks after he first hurt his groin.

After sustaining a groin strain two weeks ago, Lakers star LeBron James will return tonight against the Chicago Bulls. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2025

The Lakers were able to scratch out a 3-3 record during James’ 6-game stint on the sidelines. Luka Doncic also missed two contests during that span.

With both stars expected to be back in the lineup, the Lakers will try to regain the form they had before James’ injury. The purple and gold entered their March 8 rivalry game against the Celtics with a 20-4 record over their last 24 games.

James’ early return also keeps him eligible to reach the 65-game minimum to earn end-of-season awards. Given the stellar year he’s having at age 40, LeBron could feasibly make his 21st All-NBA team.

Through 58 games, James has averaged 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists for a Lakers team contending for a top-4 seed in a competitive Western Conference.