Mavericks looking to trade for $160 million player?

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly in talks to try to land another difference-maker next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks recently “checked in on” the availability of Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

Grant is entering the second year of a $160 million contract he signed with the Blazers in 2023. But given the team’s rebuilding status, Grant has become one of the most sought-after trade pieces around the league.

The 30-year-old is a versatile offensive weapon who can space the floor and even create his own shot at times.

Grant averaged 20.7 points on 46.3% shooting from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc in his first two seasons in Portland. He also scored at least 19 points per game in each of his last four seasons.

Grant’s 7’2″ wingspan allows him to defend multiple positions, similar to the defensive role Derrick Jones Jr. played for the Mavericks this season. Dallas could very well lose Jones in free agency since they can only offer him the $5.2 million taxpayer’s midlevel exception given their cap situation.

Grant would be a clear upgrade over Jones but would probably cost the Mavericks a few assets in any potential deal. With the Blazers in rebuild mode, a pick or two would more than likely be involved.

The Mavericks have been quite active in trade talks since falling short against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals. Dallas has reportedly placed one veteran player on the trade block in an attempt to shake up their roster.