Mavericks taking unusual measure to shield Nico Harrison from angry fans

The Dallas Mavericks are going to great lengths to minimize Nico Harrison’s interactions with fans.

Harrison is back on the hot seat as the Mavs have stumbled to the bottom of the Western Conference standings to begin the 2025-26 season. Reports have emerged indicating that Harrison’s job is in jeopardy, with his eventual firing seen as just a matter of time.

In a report published Monday, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein detailed some tidbits about Harrison’s current situation in Dallas. One interesting wrinkle he shared was that the Mavericks have been installing portable stairs every game that start close to Harrison’s seat and descend to the tunnel in between both benches.

The measure was put in place to allow Harrison a hassle-free exit at any point during a Mavericks game without having to walk through large sections of the home crowd.

Harrison has been a contender for the most hated man in Dallas ever since he put his plan to trade Luka Doncic into action. Fans have clearly not forgiven Nico, with chants calling for Harrison’s firing echoing across American Airlines Center as early as the team’s second game.

With the Mavericks going 3-7 over their first 10 contests and Anthony Davis already injured, the vitriol fans will spew at Harrison will only get worse. Nico will need that emergency exit now more than ever.