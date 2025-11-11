Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Mavericks taking unusual measure to shield Nico Harrison from angry fans

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Nico Harrison looking on
Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison (right) looks on during warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks are going to great lengths to minimize Nico Harrison’s interactions with fans.

Harrison is back on the hot seat as the Mavs have stumbled to the bottom of the Western Conference standings to begin the 2025-26 season. Reports have emerged indicating that Harrison’s job is in jeopardy, with his eventual firing seen as just a matter of time.

In a report published Monday, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein detailed some tidbits about Harrison’s current situation in Dallas. One interesting wrinkle he shared was that the Mavericks have been installing portable stairs every game that start close to Harrison’s seat and descend to the tunnel in between both benches.

The measure was put in place to allow Harrison a hassle-free exit at any point during a Mavericks game without having to walk through large sections of the home crowd.

Harrison has been a contender for the most hated man in Dallas ever since he put his plan to trade Luka Doncic into action. Fans have clearly not forgiven Nico, with chants calling for Harrison’s firing echoing across American Airlines Center as early as the team’s second game.

With the Mavericks going 3-7 over their first 10 contests and Anthony Davis already injured, the vitriol fans will spew at Harrison will only get worse. Nico will need that emergency exit now more than ever.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App