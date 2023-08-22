Mavericks to part ways with 3-time NBA champion

The Dallas Mavericks are officially set to exit their Shaqtin’ era.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Mavericks are expected to part ways with veteran center JaVale McGee via the stretch-and-waive provision (prior to the Aug. 31 deadline) for doing so. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that Dallas plans to re-sign forward Markieff Morris with the ensuing open roster spot.

McGee, 35, is a three-time NBA champion (twice with the Golden State Warriors and once with the Los Angeles Lakers). He can still bring bounce and activity on both ends of the floor. But McGee saw a miniscule 8.5 minutes per game for Dallas last year and would be even more redundant next year with the additions of some quality pieces to the Mavs frontcourt.

As it stands right now, McGee is owed $5.7 million next season with a $6 million player option for 2024-25. But Dallas can stretch that cap hit evenly over the next several years and give McGee’s roster spot to a slightly more versatile player in Morris instead.